Let's see where the relative demand for plug-in hybrid and all-electric cars is the highest in Europe.

The average market share of new passenger plug-in electric cars in Europe - the European Union and EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) - increased in 2019 to 3.53% (from 2.47% in 2018).

In this post we will compare plug-in market share in 27 countries, using available registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

The average for the European Union is 3.0% (compared to 2.0% a year ago). Four countries above 10% highly inflated the result. In 16 countries, the share exceeded 1%.

The top countries are:

  1. Norway - 55.9%
  2. Iceland - 17.8%
  3. Netherlands - 15.0%
  4. Sweden - 11.4%
  5. Finland - 6.89%

Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe - Q1-Q4 2019

BEVs

In the case of all-electric cars, the average for the European Union and EFTA is 2.28% (up from 1.28% in 2018).

Only two countries noted double-digit BEV share with the unprecedented position of Norway, which stands out as a global phenomenon.

So far this year, 15 countries managed to break into 1% BEV share, while nine are at least at 2%.

The top countries are:

  1. Norway - 42.4%
  2. Netherlands - 13.9%
  3. Iceland - 7.80%
  4. Sweden - 4.38%
  5. Switzerland - 4.23%

Passenger all-electric car registrations in Europe - 2019 Q1-Q4

