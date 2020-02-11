Let's see where the relative demand for plug-in hybrid and all-electric cars is the highest in Europe.
The average market share of new passenger plug-in electric cars in Europe - the European Union and EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) - increased in 2019 to 3.53% (from 2.47% in 2018).
In this post we will compare plug-in market share in 27 countries, using available registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.
The average for the European Union is 3.0% (compared to 2.0% a year ago). Four countries above 10% highly inflated the result. In 16 countries, the share exceeded 1%.
The top countries are:
- Norway - 55.9%
- Iceland - 17.8%
- Netherlands - 15.0%
- Sweden - 11.4%
- Finland - 6.89%
Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe - Q1-Q4 2019
BEVs
In the case of all-electric cars, the average for the European Union and EFTA is 2.28% (up from 1.28% in 2018).
Only two countries noted double-digit BEV share with the unprecedented position of Norway, which stands out as a global phenomenon.
So far this year, 15 countries managed to break into 1% BEV share, while nine are at least at 2%.
The top countries are:
- Norway - 42.4%
- Netherlands - 13.9%
- Iceland - 7.80%
- Sweden - 4.38%
- Switzerland - 4.23%
Passenger all-electric car registrations in Europe - 2019 Q1-Q4
* some data estimated
** only countries, for which data are available