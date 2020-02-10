Mitsubishi improved its position in Europe in 2019, by increasing sales by around 4% year-over-year to 171,906. A big part of that was due to the ongoing success of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

The Japanese plug-in hybrid, with 34,729 sales (up 42% year-over-year), once again was the most popular PHEV model (third overall, behind the Tesla Model 3 and Renault ZOE).

Comparing the two numbers, we can also learn that thanks to the Outlander PHEV, 20.2% of Mitsubishi sales in Europe were plug-ins! It's really a great result, especially having just a single PHEV model.

In 2019 the Outlander PHEV was the second most popular Mitsubishi with a chance for the #1 spot:

Space Star/Mirage: 39,530 (up 10%) Outlander PHEV: 34,729 (up 42%), including 7,618 in Germany ASX: 31,306 (down 3%) Eclipse Cross: 27,368 (new) L200: 23,414 (up 12%)

Overall, Mitsubishi sold over 159,000 Outlander PHEV in Europe (since October 2013), including close to 50,000 in the UK.

In the U.S., Mitsubishi sold in 2019 just 2,810 Outlander PHEV (down 32.5%) and 7,075 since December 2017. The model is also finally getting an update, previously applied in Europe and Japan.