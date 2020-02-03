John B. Goodenough and Maria Helena Braga made a very successful partnership. In 2017, they said they had developed a solid-state battery that had low cost, long life cycle, and a series of other advantages. In 2018, they announced a discovery that made energy capacity increase with time. We were wondering when these breakthroughs would be put into production, and we apparently got the answer in 2020: Hydro-Québec intends to put the technology to work as soon as possible.

Gallery: Hydro-Québec Will Help Sell Innovative Solid-State Battery Electrolyte

4 Photos

The Canadian company does not produce the batteries itself, but it helps to bring patents to the licensing stage. That’s the moment companies interested in making stuff based on the invention agree to pay royalties to create batteries based on it.

Hydro-Québec will first integrate the electrolyte developed by Goodenough and Braga into a solid-state battery with the help of its “Center of Excellence in Transportation Electrification and Energy Storage.”

The press release informs that Hydro-Québec will focus on the solid-glass electrolyte that was developed by Goodenough and Braga. The Portuguese researcher started the development at Universidade do Porto (University of Porto) and began collaborating with Goodenough around 2015.

She said that he “brought an understanding of the composition and properties of the solid-glass electrolytes that resulted in a new version of the electrolytes.” It allows the use of an alkali-metal anode, which both increases the energy density of the cathode and gives the battery a longer life cycle. Dendrites are not a concern in this arrangement, and the cells can be made from environmentally-friendly components.

It is fantastic to hear this electrolyte is trying to make its way towards production. Anyway, what about the other developments from Goodenough and Braga? We expect them to follow the same path with the help of the Canadian company.

We will probably have to wait a little longer for the first solid-state battery with these new technologies to be available. Anyway, Goodenough did not win the 2019 Chemistry Nobel Prize by chance. Braga will probably deserve one if things go well with their solid-state battery technology. We just hope it is good enough to overcome current lithium-ion batteries.

Source: Hydro-Québec via Green Car Congress