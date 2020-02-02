We usually cover videos with accidents to try to help the owners find who damaged their cars. This case is different. The video, published by the Tesla Revolution YouTube channel, shows a Jaguar XJ that hits a Tesla when parking. But we cannot see its license plate. To make matters worse, we are not sure the Tesla Revolution knows the EV owner.

The video description talks about the difficulty in finding the Jaguar driver but offers no more information. Which Tesla got hit? Where? When? The lack of this information leads us to believe the YouTube channel just published the Sentry Mode video.

Check it with attention: you’ll see the Jaguar driver maneuvers after hitting the Tesla and calmly parks. There is no movement to run away, at least not until the video ends. Did he or she try to escape at all?

In case that happened, it would be nice to know when that was. The video was published on January 28, 2020. If it is still recent, that will allow this damaged Jaguar to be spotted. If the video is old, the car has probably already been repaired.

But what about the Tesla owner? Who is he or she? In case any of our readers finds the Jaguar, who should be warned about that? We are not sure. We don’t even know if the Jaguar driver left a note or personally talked to the Tesla owner to pay for the repairs.

There are so many questions about this video it will probably just work as a demonstration of how much people need to improve their driving skills. Or as evidence that this Jag driver was on a bad day, despite usually avoiding such situations. If you happen to know more about this video, please let us know what happened.

