It seems glass-breaking butts have an intense attraction to Tesla Sentry Mode. Back in July, we showed you the first one, which got caught in October. Although that one is now in jail, we had another case involving low pants in San Leandro, California, as the video above shows. You’ll see the burglar was careful about his face but not about his rear end. Nor about his car’s. That leads us to the license plate that will probably help sit some more butts behind bars.

Gallery: Glass-Breaking Butts Love To Show Up In Tesla Sentry Mode Videos

Mark K tells us what happened on his YouTube channel video description. He parked his Tesla Model 3 on January 15 to get a meal at the Fusion Pot restaurant at the Greenhouse Marketplace in San Leandro, California. When he got back, he noticed that the rear left window of his EV was shattered. Thanks to Sentry Mode, he could see who did it – part of him, at least.

The video shows two white cars approaching his Tesla: a Toyota Prius and a Kia Optima. Considering the way the drivers interact, it is very likely that the Prius is a backup car to the thieves.

It is at this point that the Optima reverses into a parking spot beside the Model 3. It is the first rear end we can see, showing the 7GNG538 license plate. With it, we found out the car has no theft records and is a 2014 Optima. We wish the Prius license plate were also visible. Perhaps Mark K has other videos that show it.

When the burglar gets out of the car, we see he has covered his face, but not his butt. He has a flashlight in his hand and probably a punch for breaking the window on the other. You do not get to see what he does, but the pieces of glass on the ground are evident after his actions.

Although the burglar hid his face, one person inside the car can be seen and probably identified: looks like a woman. Check the front passenger seat while the burglar gets back to the car.

Apparently, this glass-breaking butt found nothing to carry, as we see his hands have just the punch and the flashlight when he enters the car. Unless he found something precious but small enough to be concealed in his hands. If you happen to know Mark K, please ask him to get in touch with us.

As for the bad guys, report them to the police if you see this 2014 Kia Optima around. Would anyone really use their own cars to steal? If they would, let’s help the glass-breaking butt owners share stories of how Tesla Sentry Mode sent them to jail. And ponder that they should cover their rear ends more carefully. Children are watching apart from the police.