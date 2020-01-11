Clown acts are funny because they show stuff that does not make any sense, and that leads nowhere. But some are not, despite also being senseless and purposeless. That is a good way to describe this Tesla hate episode. These vandals were not trying to steal anything. There was no profit for them in any of their actions. Yet, here they are, trying to damage a charging plug in the nastier way. Thankfully for Fernando Corrado, the car owner, that did not work.

Corrado put his Tesla Model 3 to charge at the Park MGM Casino parking lot in Las Vegas with Sentry Mode on. He and his wife had already gone to bed when everything happened.

“I was sleeping. My wife noticed the push notification from the Tesla app in the morning. It notified us that the alarm had gone off.”

The alarm went off at 2 AM on January 9, 2020. When Corrado checked the video, he saw two men trying to break the charging plug attached to his Tesla, which was also his, by the way.

“I had the car charging to a wall outlet in the parking lot using my travel charger.”

The first man tries to open the Model 3 driver’s door, but he does not seem to know how the handle works in the first place. When he gets back to his car – a black fifth-generation Nissan Maxima – the second man gets to the Model 3 and starts to pull the charging plug wire violently.

Suddenly, it seems that someone arrived at the parking lot. The second man waits until this person leaves and kicks the Tesla.

That is when the first man joins and also kicks the EV. It takes a sensible lady to order them to stop. She is one of the passengers of the first man’s sedan and the only one that tries to halt the nonsense. Kudos to her. She only needs to find better friends.

At this point, many more people get inside the car, which reminded us of clowns once again. There is a science involved, as the video below shows.

The good news is that we will not ask you to identify these vandals. There is no need for that: they did not manage to destroy anything, despite their best efforts.

“There was no damage to the car or the charging cable. I expected there to be damage to the flap above the charge port but there was none.”

That is why Corrado only sent the video to the Park MGM security department and did not contact the police. Attempting to damage and not being able to do that is probably not a crime, just incompetence – a welcome one, in this case.

For the people that will claim Corrado argued with these guys, this is what he has to say about the situation.

“I do not know who these people were. I assume they were intoxicated and we're leaving the casino.”

Again, there is no explanation for these guys’ behavior. It is pure Tesla hate: senseless, purposeless, and plain stupid. Did Beavis and Butthead grow up? Did Butthead grow a beard?

We only wonder how Beavis managed to get a driver’s license. Thanks to Corrado sharing his story, beware: this Cornholio wannabe may be around you. Make sure you have Sentry Mode activated.