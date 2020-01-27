The Tesla Cybertruck keeps running around Los Angeles just as the prototype Elon Musk presented back in November. While it does not reach production status, we have tribute machines popping up. One of the most faithful vehicles to date – apart from its scale – is the Cybertruck created by The Hacksmith YouTube channel. It is also one of the most successful. In less than two weeks, its third episode already has more than 2 million pageviews.

This time, The Hacksmith team gave the half-sized its brakes and steering wheels. They have also cut the windows, put the wheel caps, and made some tests to the tiny electric pickup truck.

It is worth remembering that it is probably one of the few Tesla Cybertruck tributes that actually runs on electricity. Cannon Garage and Garage 54, both from Russia, have built their Cybertruck copies based on combustion-engined vehicles.

While the shrunken Cybertruck has only a 1:2 scale, the guys from The Hacksmith plan to do some real-life challenges with it. Considering it is a 4WD vehicle, we can expect them to put it in trails to test its off-road abilities.

Although they are not promising to do a tug-of-war with any pickup truck, there is one test they plan to do with a Ford F-150. The plan is to show the half-sized Cybertruck can out tow Ford’s best-selling vehicle of all times.

Considering these guys are engineers, they are probably promising that based on a lot of studies to back the attempt up. The maximum tow rating for the F-150 is 13,200 lbs or 6,000 kg. Would The Hacksmith’s shrunken Cybertruck be able to carry more than that? How much more, exactly?

These are questions future videos will manage to answer. For the time being, we will be glad enough to see the complete project. If the lights in the little Cybertruck tribute are as cool as the small license plate The Hacksmith has given it, their electric pickup truck will be even more of a pageview mine for them than it has already proved to be.