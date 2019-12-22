That was definitely quick. Moments after we published our article asking for help to find who made a replica of the Tesla Cybertruck in Russia, our very first comment told us almost everything we needed to know. Alexandr Bykov said a Russian website, TJournal.ru, had already talked to the creators of this curious machine. They are from Pushka Garage, or Cannon Garage if you prefer to know how “pushka” translates.

We have managed to contact Arti Voli, one of the guys behind the idea. But there are more people involved, such as Alexander Trubnikov, the presenter of the video above. There’s also Alex Podd. He also made a comment in our original article presenting his team and the video above.

As we expected, the car that eventually became the Russian Cybertruck is not electric. In fact, it cost the guys from Cannon Garage very little. If you include the materials, labor, and the donor car, Voli told us they spent 80,000 rubles in total. That’s around $1,300.

The car in question is the VAZ 2109. Outside of Russia, you may know it as the Lada Samara, even if it had many others: Carlota, Cevaro, Diva, Forma, Natasha, Sable, Sagona, Zarya, Sputnik, and Tarzan.

We have no idea which engine it has, but the video probably says that. Voli promised the video would have English subtitles soon. We hope Cannon Garage adopts electric motors in the future.

Voli said the Cannon Garage team has many plans for the Russian Cybertruck, but that he could not tell us about them not to give spoilers.

The license plate we have seen in the Instagram video of the Russian Cybertruck belongs to the former Samara. The modified vehicle could be stopped and towed by the Russian police. Are there plans to make it road legal? Voli talked about that as well:

“In Russia, there are rather stringent requirements for cars. I’m afraid that, to make it legal, even in theory it would not work.”

If you speak Russian, you’ll probably enjoy the video above. If you don’t, you’ll have to wait for the subtitles to be included or to ask for the help of a Russian friend. We discovered that, fortunately, we have many.