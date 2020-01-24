One of our readers just happened upon the above campaign ad that's currently airing on TV in Iowa. The ad is for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. As you can see, you can pack a whole lot of Tesla footage into 30 seconds of ad space.

The campaign ad talks about Tesla Autopilot and the robots that help build the cars in Tesla's factories. Essentially, Yang is hoping to prove that he's aware of these advancements in automation and the economic challenges they're bound to cause. He asserts that his knowledge will allow him to make plans to help our country move forward as these advancements ramp up.

Interestingly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly voiced his support for Andrew Yang, mostly due to the fact that if Yang becomes president, he'll be the first "openly goth" president. Jokes aside, it makes sense that Musk supports Yang, and it appears the feeling is mutual. Regardless, Tesla will benefit yet again from the free advertising.

What do you think of Yang using Tesla in his campaign ad? Are you surprised Musk voiced his support of Yang? We'd love to hear from you in the comment section below.

*Hat tip to Taylor Marks for sharing.

Video Description via Andrew Yang for President 2020 on YouTube: