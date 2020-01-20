We start a new week with not one, but two videos from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, shared by Jason Yang and 乌瓦 .

The expansion of the factory is progressing basically on all fronts, including construction of a new stage, adjacent to the main building on the southern part.

There aren't many Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 waiting for the delivery, which means that things are now going smoothly.

China is gearing up for the Chinese New Year (January 25) and family reunions so things will slow down in the country now.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Jan 17 2020)One week later is Chinese New Year, GF3 is still stepping up construction One week later is Chinese New Year, Model 3 sent to other places has stopped shipping, obviously the production line has not stopped,GF3 is still stepping up construction.If Chinese New Year doesn't stop, it would be crazy.



The huge parking lot for the newly produced cars was almost empty this time



Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

The phase two expansion in the southern part - Tesla started new stage:



Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

Images from January 19:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: 乌瓦)

It must be something special here:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: 乌瓦)

And here is the second video:

Video Description via 乌瓦 on YouTube: （JAN 19）The second phase of the production line is under construction\Tesla GF 3 in shanghai特斯拉上海工厂 The Chinese New Year is getting closer, and the temperature in Shanghai is getting lower and lower. Today, the sun finally showed its face, and the light passed through the mist and shone weakly on the ground. Taking advantage of the good weather, I rushed to the Lingang Tesla Shanghai factory again. What I saw today and last week have not changed much. On the parking lot in the factory, the pallet trucks for the MODEL3 are transported back and forth between Nangang and the factory, and the MODEL3 from the production workshop is constantly driven out and transported away. Inside the venue, we still saw where the red MODEL3 was still parked, waiting for its owner. The second phase of the production line in the factory is being stepped up, but we have seen few construction workers. Four days later, the Chinese New Year's Eve is about to come. This is a reunion night. According to Chinese customs, loved ones who are far away from home have to rush home to have a family reunion dinner. We would like to express our best wishes to all the builders of Tesla. I wish you a happy Chinese New Year and a happy family!

Next, the channel update may be slower, I hope everyone understands! Happy New Year to everyone!

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: