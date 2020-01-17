YouTube influencer Andy Slye compares Tesla Autopilot to Openpilot (comma.ai). According to comma.ai:

Openpilot is open source software built to improve upon the existing driver assistance in most new cars on the road today. Tesla Autopilot like functionality for your Toyota, Honda, and more.

When it comes to semi-autonomous and self-driving technology, Tesla is the most talked-about company due to its Autopilot system. This is not to say that other automakers don't offer similar features, but they just don't get that much attention. Part of the reason for this is that most other driver-assist technologies are more limited in what they're able to do and they aren't included as standard. Moreover, such tech is typically only available in high-end luxury cars that are sold in limited volume.

Since Tesla is the first automaker to dive heavily into self-driving, test it as a beta system on current vehicles, and publicize it widely, there are many concerns that people are going to get hurt. Of course, with any such technology, there will always be issues, but the hope is that there are many more triumphs than there are failures.

Considering Autopilot's increasing popularity, it was only a matter of time before another company would work to replicate the technology and then make it available for use. Openpilot is available for about $1,000. Tesla includes Autopilot in most of its vehicles, though, in the past, people were required to pay $5,000 for Enhanced Autopilot and $2,000 for the future Full Self-Driving option. Now, the Full Self-Driving option costs $7,000 and is expected to increase in price.

Slye provides an in-depth and fascinating video comparison of the two systems. For those who don't have time to watch the entire video, Slye has included some useful timestamps in the video description below. In addition, he's provided a written summary of his findings. Check it all out and then send us your feedback in the comment section.

Video Description via Andy Slye on YouTube: