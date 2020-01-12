As we've seen on numerous occasions now, the Tesla Model 3 Performance beats almost every car in the 1/4-mile, but can it take down the Charger Hellcat in a 1/2-mile race? Watch the video and you'll soon find out.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is seriously fast, so much so that it nearly always blows away the mighty Dodge Charger Hellcat in the 1/4-mile. But this here race is twice as long and it should favor the far more powerful Hellcat.

It seems HP and torque numbers don't really matter when the drag race challenger is an electric car, even when the race is extended out to a half-mile long.

Though down a ton on both horsepower and torque compared to the Dodge Charger Hellcat, the Tesla Model 3 Performance, with its instant electric torque and all-wheel-drive traction, simply crushes the Hellcat off the line and by the time the Hellcat begins to reel in the Model 3, the race is already over (watch for the orange cones in the middle to see the endpoint).

Before watching the clip, we truly thought the might Charger would stand a chance in this long format drag race, but we were wrong. What do you think? Didn't you expect the Hellcat to take home the victory? Then again, this isn't the first time we've seen a Model 3 Performance beat a Hellcat in the 1/2-mile.

Video description via Mar10 W6 on YouTube: