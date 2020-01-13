London EV Company (LEVC) follows Deutsche Post DHL's subsidiary StreetScooter and this year introduces its plug-in, extended-range TX taxi/shuttle in Japan.

The first units will be delivered to customers in the second quarter of 2020, which might be a valuable contribution to overall export numbers.

The Japanese taxi industry has 240,000 vehicles (including 50,000) in Tokyo, so even a tiny fraction of the market would be a big deal forLEVC, which sold over 2,500 TX in 2019.

"Premium and accessible, the electric TX will bring a whole new experience to Japanese passengers, not just meeting local regulations but far exceeding them, boasting a panoramic roof, charging points for mobile phones and laptops, alongside unrivalled cabin space. It’s this unique combination of features that LEVC believes will be so appealing to operators of taxi and premium shuttle fleets in cities across Japan. The TX is expected to empower fleet operators, cities and e-mobility service providers to take a new approach."

The introduction of TX to Japan might be easy for the British manufacturers, as Japan is right-hand drive just like the UK.

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC’s CEO, commented:

“We are delighted to further grow our international footprint of green mobility solutions with the launch of the TX in Japan. We are reinventing a British icon, transforming the company from a traditional taxi manufacturer to a green mobility company, producing a wider range of electric commercial vehicles. The electric TX will set new standards across Japan in the taxi and premium shuttle market, delighting passengers, drivers and fleet operators alike. We are looking forward to seeing TX on the streets of Tokyo and across cities throughout Japan.”

LEVC TX Taxi/TX Shuttle specs: