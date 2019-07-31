Within just over 1.5 years, the London EV Company (LEVC) announced a milestone of producing the 2,500th LEVC TX plug-in taxi. Production takes place in a factory in Ansty, Coventry, in which Geely (the parent company) invested £500 million since 2014.

Most of them were sold to customers in London (over 2,000) and the UK in general (including Birmingham, Coventry, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh), but TX can be spotted also in Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

The total cumulative mileage of TX reached 21 million miles (33.8 million km), which translates to an average of more than 8,400 miles (13,500 km) per taxi. We assume that some of them are already well advanced on the track for 100,000 miles. The total number of passenger rides is estimated at 13 million.

LEVC boasts also that TX is already making a huge contribution to reducing urban emissions, but we don’t know how big a part of the mileage is on average driven in all-electric mode. The all-electric range stands at 80 miles (130 km).

“The cabs have proved a major hit with drivers, passengers and cities alike thanks in no small part to the technology that lies underneath the re-imagined, yet still iconic bodywork: the TX eCity range extender powertrain, which allows the taxi to run in full electric mode for up to 80 miles, slashing emissions and driver running costs and giving passengers a quieter and more soothing ride. The numbers speak for themselves. Combined, the cabs have prevented 6,800 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere – the same as 1,500 return flights from London to Sydney – and they’ve reduced NOx emissions, the major contributor to poor urban air quality, by 99.5 per cent over the previous taxi. They have also travelled a combined distance of 21 million miles, the equivalent of driving around the world 845 times – or 45 trips to the Moon and back – and have dramatically cut fossil fuel usage, preventing 850,000 litres of fuel from being pumped, saving drivers a total of £3.85 million or around £100 per week each compared to running the old diesel cab. For passengers – 13 million have ridden in the new TX so far – the benefits are just as compelling. As well as the panoramic glass roof and greatly improved comfort, including the ability to take a forward-facing wheelchair (the only taxi of its type to do that), those who have sat in the back of TX have enjoyed staying connected too. Since January 2018, a combined 45 million gigabytes of data have been used, thanks to TX’s onboard WiFi.”

LEVC TX specs:

31 kWh battery

up to 128 km (80 miles) of range, before the ICE will be required to power the generator for another 515 km (320 miles)

of range, before the ICE will be required to power the generator for another 515 km (320 miles) 120 kW electric motor (GKN Driveline eAxle) for rear-wheel drive. Similar to Volvo T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid models (both Volvo and LEVC are owned by Geely)

electric motor (GKN Driveline eAxle) for rear-wheel drive. Similar to Volvo T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid models (both Volvo and LEVC are owned by Geely) fast charging capability: both CHAdeMO and CCS Combo

Joerg Hofmann, CEO of LEVC, commented:

“On behalf of all who work for LEVC, from our new factory in Ansty to our long-standing base in Brewery Road and our dealers in the UK and Europe, I am extremely proud of this momentous achievement. “When this project began in 2014, we set out to make the world’s most advanced taxi, to distil over 70 years of cab-building knowledge into an all-new leader in urban zero emissions mobility. The endorsement from drivers is compelling while passengers love TX’s comfort, space and connectivity features. “We are proud to be supporting the city of London in its efforts to improve air quality – and doing the same across the UK. In the very near future we will be further driving TX sales in Europe and expanding our range with a new LCV. Our goal is to be the leading European green commercial mobility solution provider.”

Shirley Rodrigues, London’s Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy said:

“In addition to increased walking, cycling and using cleaner public transport, electric vehicles can help reduce pollution and address our climate emergency. It’s fantastic news there are now more than 2,000 electric taxis on London’s road as we move away from more polluting petrol and diesel vehicles. “The Mayor has delivered bold action to reduce air pollution in London from introducing the Ultra-Low Emission Zone in central London to transforming our bus fleet. Having the greenest taxi fleet in the world is key to this and I congratulate LEVC on their innovative low emission electric fleet.”

Here is one of the LEVC's videos with personal views & experiences of TX after 100 days of use:

