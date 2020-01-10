2020 has officially arrived. It's arguably the year many electric vehicle fans have been waiting for. This is because several new EVs are supposed to come to market this year, and many of them appear to be quite compelling.

While some people believe this year has the potential to move EV adoption forward significantly, others point to delays, small production goals, and limited availability as likely obstacles.

Our good friend Sean Mitchell has set out to explore every new electric car his schedule allows. Mitchell is an admitted Tesla fan through and through, but his interest in the Silicon Valley automaker has served as a catalyst, which moved him to dive into the industry as a whole. He has test-driven several EVs, interviewed CEOs, visited factories, attended shows and events, etc.

Now, it's time for Mitchell to share his excitement and perspectives about the healthy list of new electric cars coming to market this year. As usual, he took the time to type out a list with all the most important details, as well as his thoughts. You can check it out in the video description below.

