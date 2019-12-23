Rivian has just announced that its latest funding round netted the automaker a cool $1.32 billion in funds. Amazon and Ford were the major investors.

This is Rivian's fourth investment round of 2019 alone and it again includes the likes of both Amazon and Ford. These two companies contributed to previous Rivian investment rounds earlier this year.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe commented on the latest investment round, stating:

“This investment demonstrates confidence in our team, products, technology and strategy – we are extremely excited to have the support from such strong shareholders.”

Though the Tesla Cybertruck has stolen the electric pickup truck headlines of late, we must remember that the Rivian R1T will beat the Cybertruck to market by a significant margin. The R1T is expected to reach the first buyers in late 2020, which is just a year from now. The Cybertruck isn't even expected to enter production until late 2021.

More investment details in the press release below: