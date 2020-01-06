Andy Rogerson definitely detests the Audi E-Tron. That is very clear in his last 2019 video for his YouTube channel, EVM. But he probably loves lists, and the German EV had to be in it. Rogerson named which pure electric cars will be sold in 2020 after extensive research that he confesses having taken 15 minutes. Despite the short preparation, he found 34 options. Good news, right?

Gallery: Are These All The Electric Cars 2020 Has To Offer?

The list includes not only new presentations – such as the Audi E-Tron Sportback – but also models that are already for sale in Europe and the US. Some are sold just in Europe – the EVM channel is from the UK – but many of these vehicles are available in the most critical markets in the world, China included.

Rogerson asks his audience to remind him if any car is missing from his list. We immediately remembered one of them. He does not mention the Mazda MX-30, the company’s first production EV. Although Mazda does not believe in big batteries, it still deserves to be on the list.

Gallery: See The Future 2020 Mazda MX-30

Another one that should have been in the list from the start is the Aiways U5. This car has even taken the Euro NCAP test recently, achieving only three stars. Aiways has promised to improve it before sales in Europe start.

Gallery: Aiways U5 - Euro NCAP Safety Tests (2019)

Finally, what about the Tesla Model Y? It was expected to appear at the end of 2020 in the US, but some say its deliveries will start in the first quarter. Other reports say the production will be anticipated in six months, or by the middle of 2020. Considering the uncertainties, Rogerson probably preferred to wait.

Gallery: 2020 Tesla Model Y

These are cars that we remembered by heart, without any sort of research. If we do it, we’ll probably find some more EVs to add to EVM’s list. Watch the video, finish reading this text, and tells us which EVs will or already are here in 2020.