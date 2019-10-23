Mazda Is Already Taking Orders For Its First EV, The MX-30

We still have to thank the Japanese magazine CarTop for revealing the first Mazda EV’s name. InsideEVs’ readers know it will be called MX-30 since October 21. And also know what it will look like when it starts to be delivered in the second half of 2020, Mazda's centenary year. What you did not know is that you can already order your MX-30 in some European countries. The Japanese automaker has also released most of the technical information we were after for a long time.

Gallery: See The Future 2020 Mazda MX-30

27 Photos

The MX-30 is 4.40 m (173.2 in) long, 1.80 m (70.9 in) wide, 1.57 m (61.8 in) tall, and it has a 2.66 m (104.7 in) wheelbase. It has a similar size to a Lexus UX or a Toyota C-HR. Mazda calls the suicide rear doors with no B-pillars Freestyle doors. Some see it as a tribute to the RX-8, but it reminds us more of the BMW i3, which presents a similar door arrangement and is also electric.

As expected, the MX-30 has a small battery pack, especially for a car that is not massive but is much heavier than the Honda E. Both have a 35.5 kWh. While the urban Honda promises 220 km (137 mi), the MX-30 would be able to offer 200 km under the WLTP cycle.

In its press release, it provocatively says it wanted a car with a battery, not a battery with wheels. Mazda would solve that low range with a Wankel range extender. Anyway, the company did not mention it in any part of the multiple press releases we have consulted and the one that is published here.

That gives the car a new perspective. Contrary to what Mazda said before, it will be a pure electric vehicle, even if with a minimal range. The Japanese carmaker says it is more than enough to cover a typical European driver’s daily needs – 48 km, according to the company – but it is not enough for a trip, for example.

We thought the MX-30 would necessarily come with the Wankel range extender. Mazda promised it when it presented the E-TPV concept. The bottom line is that the REx will probably only be an option. And not a very cheap one.

While most EV fans probably prefer it this way, Japanese and European drivers may be disappointed. Nissan offers the e-Power system, which relies on gas, and it has the best-selling car in its home market because of that. Europe still needs a better charging infrastructure in some countries, such as Portugal, where customers can already order the vehicle.

Is Mazda just not speaking about the range extender at this point? If it necessarily offers it, where is the fuel tank filler located on the body? We don’t believe that is the case, but we will contact Mazda after more details on the car.