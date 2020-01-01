The Chinese all-electric Aiways U5 clearly disappointed in Euro NCAP safety tests, receiving just three stars, which is not a great thing to have ahead of the planned market launch in Europe.

The general results of the U5 would not be bad, but the problems were particularly in the side-impact tests and the side pole impact, as well as some AEB functionality.

The company intends now to solve the problem and send the upgraded Aiways U5 for another round of tests in 2020, which happens from time to time when a manufacturer is surprised with poor a result.

"Less fortunate was the all-electric Aiways U5, the first car from the Chinese start-up to be launched on the European market and tested by Euro NCAP. The slick-looking, futuristic SUV had problems in the side impact tests, losing all points for the side pole impact, and narrowly missed out on points for the pedestrian and cyclist functionality of its AEB system. This has capped the rating at three stars for the moment. Aiways has responded that they are already working on the weaknesses of the car and are hoping to re-submit the car for further evaluation in order to make the U5 one of the safest mid-size SUVs available next year."

General results:

Adult Occupant - 73%

Child Occupant - 70%

Vulnerable Road Users - 45%

Safety Assist - 55%

The full report is available here.