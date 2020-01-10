2019 brings only symbolic growth, but it was still a record year. 2020 is expected to be way better.
The year 2019 was the 9th consecutive record year for the BMW Group (BMW and MINI, BMW M, BMW Motorrad and Rolls-Royce brands) as the overall sales increased 1.2% to 2,520,307.
Also, the plug-in electric car sales (by BMW and MINI) hit a new all-time record both in December and 2019, despite the fact that the year was kind of transitional with symbolic growth, due to many plug-ins awaiting their 2nd model evolution.
In December, the BMW Group sold a record 17,611 plug-in cars (up 2.1%), which is nearly 7.9% of total volume (new record).
BMW i, BMW iPerformance, MINI PHEV sales worldwide – December 2019
The year 2019 closed with 145,815 plug-in car sales (up 2.2% year-over-year), which is also a new, symbolic record. The average share of plug-ins improved to a record 5.8%.
BMW highlighted several things:
- BMW i (i3 and i8) YTD sales increased by 12.1% to 42,073
- MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 YTD sales increased by 28.1% to 16,932
- 12 plug-in models are available
"As an e-mobility pioneer, the BMW Group has already delivered half a million electrified vehicles to customers worldwide. A total of 145,815 electrified BMW and MINI vehicles were sold worldwide in 2019 – an increase of 2.2% over the previous year. The BMW i brand continued its positive sales trend last year with the BMW i3 and the BMW i8 (42,073 units, +12.1%). Sales of the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4* plug-in hybrid were up 28.1% in 2019. The introduction of the new BMW 330e*, the BMW X5 xDrive45e*, the BMW X3 plug-in hybrid* and the pure-electric MINI Electric* brings the total number of electrified vehicles in the BMW Group line-up to 12.
The BMW Group plans to expand its range of electrified vehicles to 25 models by 2023 – more than half of them fully electric. A quarter of the BMW Group vehicles sold in Europe are expected to be electrified by 2021; a third by 2025 and half by 2030."