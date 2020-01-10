The year 2019 was the 9th consecutive record year for the BMW Group (BMW and MINI, BMW M, BMW Motorrad and Rolls-Royce brands) as the overall sales increased 1.2% to 2,520,307.

Also, the plug-in electric car sales (by BMW and MINI) hit a new all-time record both in December and 2019, despite the fact that the year was kind of transitional with symbolic growth, due to many plug-ins awaiting their 2nd model evolution.

In December, the BMW Group sold a record 17,611 plug-in cars (up 2.1%), which is nearly 7.9% of total volume (new record).

BMW i, BMW iPerformance, MINI PHEV sales worldwide – December 2019

The year 2019 closed with 145,815 plug-in car sales (up 2.2% year-over-year), which is also a new, symbolic record. The average share of plug-ins improved to a record 5.8%.

BMW highlighted several things:

BMW i (i3 and i8) YTD sales increased by 12.1% to 42,073

MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 YTD sales increased by 28.1% to 16,932

12 plug-in models are available