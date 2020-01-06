Mercedes-Benz EQC entered production in May, but as in many other cases, the production ramp-up and sales are progressing slowly.

German media reports about low registrations of the EQC - 19 in November and 55 units total. That, despite the fact that the EQC is being promoted in TV ads in Germany.

That's not much, especially since previously we read about production plans of 100 EQC per day, which was expected to double at some point in 2020.

The question is whether Mercedes-Benz has problems on the production line, lacking some of the components, or the car itself requires some additional development before market launch? Or maybe there are other reasons?

It's hard to believe that the EQC would not raise significant demand in Germany.

In December, it turned out that the EQC would be delayed also in the U.S. (from expected early 2020 to probably 2021).

Mercedes-Benz EQC specs:

range of 417 km (259 miles) (WLTP)

range of 445-471 km (277-293 miles) (NEDC)

energy consumption at 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100 km (NEDC)

80 kWh battery pack (384 cells)

battery pack (384 cells) battery pack weight of 625 kg

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive (two asynchronous motors)

system output 300 kW (408 HP) and 760 Nm of torque

AC charging takes 11 hours (7.4 kW single-phase on-board charger)

DC fast charging takes around 40 minutes (10-80% SOC)

Length/width (incl. mirrors)/height: 4,761/1,884 (2,096) /1,623 mm

Kerb weight (EC)/perm. GVW/payload (EC): 2,495/2,940/445 kg

Luggage compartment (depending on equipment fitted): approx. 500 l

Source: welt.de via Teslarati