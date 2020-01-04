Tesla has produced battery packs at the Gigafactory since December.

According to the Tesla profile at Weibo, the production capability of the Gigafactory 3 is much bigger than we previously anticipated.

Tesla said that the production rate of the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 already exceeds 3,000 per week! Previous reports were about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or up to roughly 2,000 weekly.

We are not yet entirely sure whether it is the daily rate (burst) extrapolated to a full week or output for seven days.

Moreover, as it turns out, Tesla has already been producing Model 3 Standard Range Plus battery packs locally at the Gigafactory since December!

According to the Tesmanian, "This announcement is supported by Senior Official at GF3 Xue Juncheng's statement that 30 percent of MIC Model 3s were made from local supplies from China-based vendors."

