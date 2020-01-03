Euro NCAP has recently assessed crash tests of the Ford Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid (or rather its passenger version, the Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-in Hybrid).

It seems that tests had been just an addition to the 2012 Ford Transit Custom test (rated at 5 stars at that time), as there is no separate new report for the PHEV version.

"Euro NCAP has assessed the PHEV variant of the FORD Transit Custom tested in 2012. Available content includes video of the Ford Transit Custom 2012 and additional Transit Custom PHEV 2019 tests."

"VIN From Which Rating Applies - all Transit and Tourneo Customs, including PHEV, with the safety specification tested"

One thing we noticed is that the pole crash test doesn't look very encouraging, but it might be a weak spot for all high vans.

Ford Transit Custom - Euro NCAP Safety Tests (2012), results apply to all versions:

Adult Occupant - 84%

Child Occupant - 90%

Vulnerable Road Users (Pedestrian) - 48%

Safety Assist - 71%

Gallery: Ford Tourneo/Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid - Euro NCAP Safety Tests (2019)

5 Photos

The full report is available here.