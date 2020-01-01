To say that range isn't important for EVs just doesn't make sense. However, in the past, as fans (our site included) have worked to push EV adoption, it has been repeatedly pointed out that most people don't need 300 or 400 miles of range on a regular basis. So, many people could own a short-range EV and be just fine most of the time. This is especially true if their EV is a second or third car.

With that said, the keyword is "most." Who wants a car that will work for them in MOST cases, but may not prove viable for longer commutes, very busy days, frigid conditions, and road trips? People shouldn't have to sacrifice when switching from a gas-powered vehicle to an electric car. If they do have to sacrifice, they're probably going to hesitate. This is likely even more true if the short-range EV is very expensive.

Our good friend Sean Mitchell talks about why he thinks range is still king when it comes to electric cars. He owns an older Tesla Model S and happens to do a ton of driving, so he knows what it's like to have range anxiety. In fact, before his battery swap, his Tesla had 200 miles of range. Mitchell compares this to the Porsche Taycan and its 201-mile range. The Taycan is an incredible car in almost every way, but will its range cause concern for buyers?

Check out the brief video and then share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) on YouTube: