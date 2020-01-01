Here is a high quality, quick video look at the white Tesla Model Y, spotted at the San Luis Obispo, California.

It turns out to be a top of the line Dual Motor Performance version, the first that is expected on the market next year (as early as Summer 2020 according to rumors).

As with all Model Y, the car can be easily distinguished from the Model 3 because of the "chrome delete". Tesla uses Power Sports Aero Wheels in its Model Y test fleet too.

Video Description via StevenMConroy on YouTube: Tesla Model Y Dual Motor Performance Spotted Tesla Model Y Spotted in San Luis Obispo, CA This electric crossover has a Dual Motor Performance badge, black window trim, black door handles, and Power Sports Aero Wheels. The Dual Motor Performance variant of the Model Y, as the name implies, is the quickest of its lineup. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and boasts of 150 mph top speed. On a single charge, the vehicle has a range of 280 miles. There will also be a Long Range AWD and Long Range RWD versions. The Performance variant will have a tag price of $61,000 while the Long Range RWD and the Long Range AWD will have a purchase price of $48,000 and $52,000.

Here are more snapshots from various angles:

Tesla Model Y (Source: StevenMConroy)

More details about specs and expected prices can be found here.