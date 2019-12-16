The new model year version has more battery capacity and improved efficiency.

MINI announced this summer that the plug-in hybrid MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 will get a higher capacity battery in model year 2020 (10.0 kWh instead 7.7 kWh). Now we know the EPA range rating.

As it turns out, the 30% more energy capacity translated into nearly 42%/5 miles of all-electric range: 17 miles (27 km), compared to 12 miles (19 km) previously. Overall range increased from 270 miles to 300 miles (483 km)

A range increase higher than battery capacity increase means higher efficiency, which was confirmed by the MPGe rating: 73 instead 65 (12.3% up).

See also

mini cooper s e countryman all4 battery MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 Gets 30% More Battery Capacity
mini expects 110 miles range cooper se MINI Expects Only 110 Miles Of EPA Range For Cooper SE
mini cooper se la auto show Quick Look At The MINI Cooper SE At The LA Auto Show: Videos
bmw group plugin sales record BMW Group Set A New Plug-In Car Sales Record In November 2019

2020 MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 EPA range/efficiency result (including charging losses)

external_image

The increase of battery capacity also translates to an increase of eligible federal tax credit from $4,001 to $5,002, which offsets the increase in price of $1,000 to $37,900 (plus $850 destination and handling) according to Green Car Reports.

Gallery: MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 (2019)

Mini Cooper SE Coutryman All4 (2019)
3 Photos
Mini Cooper SE Coutryman All4 (2019) Mini Cooper SE Countryman All4 (2019) Mini Cooper SE Countryman All4 (2019)

MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 specs:

  • 10 kWh battery (compared to 7.6 kWh previously)
  • all-electric range of 17 miles (27 km) EPA or up to 50-57 km (34-35 miles) NEDC, compared to (12 miles/19 km EPA) previously (7.6 kWh)
  • 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 6.8 seconds
  • all-wheel drive
  • system output of 165 kW/224 hp and 385 Nm - with 1.5L 3-cylinder TwinPower Turbo Technology petrol engine (100 kW/136 hp), 6-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and 65 kW (87 hp) electric motor