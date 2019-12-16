The new model year version has more battery capacity and improved efficiency.
MINI announced this summer that the plug-in hybrid MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 will get a higher capacity battery in model year 2020 (10.0 kWh instead 7.7 kWh). Now we know the EPA range rating.
As it turns out, the 30% more energy capacity translated into nearly 42%/5 miles of all-electric range: 17 miles (27 km), compared to 12 miles (19 km) previously. Overall range increased from 270 miles to 300 miles (483 km)
A range increase higher than battery capacity increase means higher efficiency, which was confirmed by the MPGe rating: 73 instead 65 (12.3% up).
2020 MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 EPA range/efficiency result (including charging losses)
The increase of battery capacity also translates to an increase of eligible federal tax credit from $4,001 to $5,002, which offsets the increase in price of $1,000 to $37,900 (plus $850 destination and handling) according to Green Car Reports.
MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 specs:
- 10 kWh battery (compared to 7.6 kWh previously)
- all-electric range of 17 miles (27 km) EPA or up to 50-57 km (34-35 miles) NEDC, compared to (12 miles/19 km EPA) previously (7.6 kWh)
- 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 6.8 seconds
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 165 kW/224 hp and 385 Nm - with 1.5L 3-cylinder TwinPower Turbo Technology petrol engine (100 kW/136 hp), 6-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and 65 kW (87 hp) electric motor