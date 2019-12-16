MINI announced this summer that the plug-in hybrid MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 will get a higher capacity battery in model year 2020 (10.0 kWh instead 7.7 kWh). Now we know the EPA range rating.

As it turns out, the 30% more energy capacity translated into nearly 42%/5 miles of all-electric range: 17 miles (27 km), compared to 12 miles (19 km) previously. Overall range increased from 270 miles to 300 miles (483 km)

A range increase higher than battery capacity increase means higher efficiency, which was confirmed by the MPGe rating: 73 instead 65 (12.3% up).

2020 MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 EPA range/efficiency result (including charging losses)

The increase of battery capacity also translates to an increase of eligible federal tax credit from $4,001 to $5,002, which offsets the increase in price of $1,000 to $37,900 (plus $850 destination and handling) according to Green Car Reports.

Gallery: MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 (2019)

3 Photos

MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 specs: