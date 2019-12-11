"It's the usual utter nonsense from Mr. Musk ... because it looks like a four-year-old designed it."

Top Gear calls the Tesla Cybertruck the "sharpest design we've seen in a very, very long time." The publication precedes that statement with the word, "literally." Clearly, this is to say that the all-electric pickup truck has very sharp lines and pointy edges.

Perhaps Top Gear thinks the Cybertruck is sharp in the non-literal sense as well, meaning "watch out," "pay attention," or "good looking"?

Top Gear presenter Chris Harris begins his commentary about TeslaElon Musk, and the Cybertruck in a way that's laced with negative words like "nonsense" and "rubbish." However, he's also quick to point out that it's disruptive and that there are definitely people who are into such things. With that said, Harris thinks the design is going to have to be adapted prior to production, primarily due to safety issues. 

Check out the brief interview for more word from Harris. Then, leave us a comment below.

Chris Harris on... the Tesla Cybertruck | Top Gear

