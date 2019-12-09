A lot of people bashed the Tesla Cybertruck by saying it looked like a cardboard box. Instead of taking that in a bad way, the guys from the DIY Ocean YouTube channel decided to make it real in a nice fashion. They have developed a cardboard Cybertruck that you can build at home with your kids. It is just a matter of time and buying the required material.

You will obviously need cardboard, but also four wheels, four electric motors, an electrical switch, a covered six-AA battery storage box, wires, a soldering iron, hot glue, and an old X-ray plate, for the windows and windshield. In fact, anything black and shiny will do the trick.

We wish DIY Ocean had models available for people to print, but we understand the video would probably do not have a point in such a situation. It would probably be just something to entertain rather than to teach, so you will have to pay careful attention to the measures presented in the video.

The problem is that, even if you do that, you’ll notice there are lots of “Cybertruck” parts that have less information than the necessary for you to make them. How deep do the wheel wells have to be? At which height do you glue the sides to the “chassis?” How big are the parts that cover the structure?

Considering the channel is from Australia, it adopts the metrical system, with all measures in centimeters. That implies you will have to convert them to inches or find a ruler in cm that allows you to do all the work of defining the exact places where you will have to cut the cardboard.

The final product looks very professional. We do not like the fact that the motors are exposed under the cardboard pickup truck, but we know it makes it look taller, with higher ground clearance.

If this video had all the info required for you to make your own Tesla electric pickup truck, it would be really great to watch with the children. As it is, we recommend you solve your doubts before you proceed not to get them anxious. Or that you simply do it before getting the little ones to watch. That may save you from their complaints.

In the end, you'll get a Cybertruck that does not have three motors but four, like a Rivian R1T. You'll also manage to cut the wait and spend much less.