Some will immediately answer "no" the question above. However, it's not uncommon to speculate about upcoming models based on information we know about current models. This could prove even more true when it comes to a small lineup of vehicles with simple electric powertrains like that of Tesla's.

Tesla has been pretty consistent with its vehicles in terms of batteries, motors, range and efficiency. In fact, where there may not have been enough consistency in the past, the automaker made recent updates to change that. Think Raven, which puts the motor setup of the Model S and Model X in line with that of the highly efficient and incredibly popular Model 3.

EV and clean energy enthusiast, YouTuber Jon (Cleanerwatt), uses known data to calculate Tesla Cybertruck efficiency, and more specifically, compare it to the Model X crossover. Check out his results in the video above. Then, let us know if you think he's correct. If not, we'd love to learn about your calculations.

Video Description via Cleanerwatt on YouTube:

Tesla Cybertruck Efficiency VS Model X - Calculating the Wh/Mile and Battery Size of the Cybertruck Elon Musk gave us some clues in the Cybertruck presentation, and with the known data that we have, I go through and explain how the Tesla Cybertruck could have the same efficiency of the Model X.



Chalkboard Picture Credit: Photo by it's me neosiam from Pexels

