With a sizeable delay, we finally got the Jaguar I-PACE global sales report for the month of October, which reveals a few positive numbers.

First of all, sales increased by 9.1% year-over-year, to 1,309. But more importantly, while overall Jaguar sales have decreased by 23% year-over-year (to 10,606), the I-PACE share went up to 12.3%, one of the highest this year.

Jaguar I-PACE sales – October 2019

Within a few weeks, we should get numbers for the month of November, which will give us an answer about whether I-PACE is able to beat its best results ever of more than 2,000 sales.

The average I-PACE share out of the global Jaguar volume is 10.3%.

Cumulative I-PACE sales already reached 20,945 globally (including 14,052 so far this year).