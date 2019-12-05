While this creeper doesn't even have time to put his shoes on, he sure has time to target a parked Tesla vehicle and draw out his knife to slash the tire. Moreover, he makes sure he's done a really good job by sticking the knife in the tire over and over and over. Honestly, we are really trying to hold hope for humanity in this day and age, but what gives?

Are we saying such incidents don't happen regularly to other non-Tesla cars? No way! We know full-well this type of crime is happening to many vehicles across the globe (and the video poster notes that the local police indicated that many non-Tesla cars were targeted as well). However, due to Tesla's built-in dashcam (TeslaCam) feature, in addition to its Sentry Mode technology — both of which rely on the standard Autopilot suite of cameras — we get to see this nonsense firsthand.

Sadly, no other automaker currently offers such standard features. Tesla Autopilot is truly an outlier in the automotive world, as is a built-in standard dash-cam and cameras to "watch" your car, record video, and alert you of criminal activity, or any activity near the car for that matter.

Finally, the fact that Tesla can update these features over the air on a regular basis and indefinitely improve its global fleet of cars is unique and incredible. We can only hope legacy OEMs are already taking note and making plans to follow suit.

Video Description via Tesla Cam on YouTube: