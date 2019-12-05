Nissan LEAF sales keep falling in Japan, but in the U.S. Nissan at least technically managed to stop the decline in November.

In November some 2,627 LEAFs were sold in those two markets, which probably makes the European market (no data for the past month yet) bigger than the rest of the world combined (over 3,000 in October).

Since the European sales of the LEAF are also decreasing (37% in October), the Japanese flagship is in a tough position. It's hard to imagine what "engine" of growth Nissan would need to launch to revive the LEAF model before the next-generation models appear. Volkswagen, for example, tried to increase the volume of e-Golf by making it more affordable.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – November 2019

In Japan, 1,487 LEAFs were sold in November (down 29% year-over-year). LEAF was the #37 most popular model.

After 11 months of 2019, sales decreased 26% to 18,632.

Nissan LEAF sales in the U.S. – November 2019

In the U.S., sales improved in November by 1% year-over-year to 1,487 (one of the highest results this year), but decreased year-to-date by 14.6% to 11,138.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan and U.S. – November 2019