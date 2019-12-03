Interestingly, even though Tesla has already revealed its upcoming Model Y crossover and is fast approaching production and deliveries, the automaker still hasn't shown the EV's optional third-row seats.

The Model Y debut left many people disappointed. This is partly due to the fact that the Model Y is essentially an inflated Model 3 with an available third row. As many people — especially in the United States — are fond of crossovers and SUVs, the Model Y is expected to sell well. However, when you're choosing a car for your large family, knowing the size of the third row is critical.

In addition to the above, CEO Elon Musk didn't say very much about the Model Y during the reveal event, nor did he show the car in detail. This is especially true of the vehicle's interior, and most specifically, the mysterious third row.

You can see a glimpse of the third row in the video above. Also, follow the link in the video description below for some additional images.

Let us know your thoughts about the Model Y's third row. Is Tesla hiding it because it's so small and cramped? Do you think the size of the third row is going to hurt Model Y sales?

Video Description via Tesla in Canada on YouTube: