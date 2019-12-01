Here is another look at the European plug-in electric car sales and overall automotive market in October 2019, from the JATO Dynamics' perspective.

The plug-in segment expanded last month to 48,000 (up 52% year-over-year) and 4.0% market share! In comparison, the overall sales at 1.21 million, were 8% higher than a year ago.

Plug-in car sales in Europe - October 2019

Plug-ins grew quicker than hybrids both: relatively (52% to 29%) and absolutely (+16,371 to +13,758).

BEVs: 24,200 (up 32% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 23,800 (up 79% year-over-year)

HEVs: 61,200 (up 29% year-over-year)

Total xEVs: 109,200 (up 38% year-over-year)

Brands and models

No plug-ins were seen in the top 25 as the Tesla Model 3 (so far the only model with chances for top positions) deliveries were slow this time. Tesla, as a brand, noted just 2,093 registrations.

"Electrified vehicles also boosted the overall market as they continued to gain traction in October. Demand increased by 79% for plug-in hybrid cars, 32% for pure electric cars and 29% for hybrid cars. European consumers bought 115,700 electrified vehicles during the month – which is 41% more than in October 2018 – as the fuel type counted for almost 10% of all passenger car registrations. “The results show that despite the high price of electrified vehicles, consumer interest is definitely there, and the latest market launches are being well-received,” explains Munoz."

Source: JATO Dynamics