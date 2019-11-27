Let's elaborate on Tesla Cybertruck's potential as a government vehicle.

Just the other day, we shared an article stating that the Tesla Cybertruck would be a solid option for government organizations. It's almost a no-brainer to think that the military, lifeguards, armored transport, border patrol, police and fire departments, and the like could benefit greatly from this Tesla. No matter how you feel about its polarizing exterior, it's hard to argue that the truck is not incredibly capable.

Additional Tesla Cybertruck Coverage:

video tesla cybertruck police fire military Tesla Cybertruck Could Be Perfect For Police, Fire, Water, Military
tesla cybertruck rural supercharging Tesla Cybertruck Means No Range Anxiety And Rural Supercharging

The Cybertruck will be able to pull and haul immense loads, tackle off-road situations with ease, and even ford deep water without issue. It can also act as an energy source for other equipment, like power tools or an ATV. To top it off, Tesla's over-the-air software updates, built-in dashcam, Sentry ModeAutopilot, Smart Summon, and Full Self-Driving technology are like icing on the cake. What more could one want in a government or commercial vehicle?

external_image

 

In addition to the above, the Cybertruck is extremely tough due to its stainless steel body, massive size, and shatter-proof glass (Tesla clearly needs to work on the latter). As with most EVs, the Cybertruck should prove cheap to maintain and fuel.

 

external_image

 

We've included the previous related gallery below the video description. Check it all out and leave us a comment.

Video Description via Bob Berdinke on YouTube:

Tesla Cybertruck Border Patrol, CHP, Polizei

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck: Police, Fire, Lifeguard

Tesla Cybertruck Renders
3 Photos
Tesla Cybertruck Renders Tesla Cybertruck Renders Tesla Cybertruck Renders
external_image