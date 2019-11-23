Porsche Japan is hosting a dedicated launch event (from November 20 to December 7) for the Taycan in Shibuya, Tokyo, which will enter the Japanese market in 2020.

Part of the event is a demonstration of ABB's high-power fast chargers for the Taycan, which turns out to be a CHAdeMO unit with power output "exceeding 100kW".

ABB was selected to provide CHAdeMO chargers for Porsche in the Japanese market this Spring, as there is no CCS Combo in Japan.

The plan for the future is to develop CHAdeMO chargers with power output above 150 kW, which is still significantly less than in Europe and North America, using CCS - already demonstrated at up to 270 kW (with potential to go up to 350 kW).

As there are no technological barriers to go right from the start to 150+ kW, we guess that ABB/Porsche is simply waiting for the commercialization of the higher power CHAdeMO connector.

"As part of ABB’s agreement with Porsche Japan to supply its electric vehicle charging infrastructure at Porsche Centers and public facilities across the country, the leader in digital industries has supplied a next generation demonstration charger for the launch. Compatible with the CHAdeMO fast charging standard and with power levels currently exceeding 100kW, with plans to develop this above 150kW for the future, the demonstration provides a sneak preview of the market leading charger technology, which is set to go live by mid-2020."

In other words, at least in the near future, Japanese customers will not be able to tap the full potential of the Taycan charging, although maybe it's not necessarily a big problem in Japan (a group of islands) where there are more than 7,600 public CHAdeMO chargers (mostly up to 50 kW).

Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s global business for E-Mobility Infrastructure Solutions said: