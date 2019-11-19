A recent post on the Facebook Porsche Taycan Group reveals that the Taycan is now running on an 8- to 10-week delivery delay. A Norwegian reservation holder received an email from the German automaker explaining the situation.

Tesla has been victim to heavy scrutiny over the years, as it struggles to launch vehicles on time. Once it has proceeded with a launch, there have typically been production and delivery delays. However, we're beginning to see more and more that it's not the only company experiencing such issues.

We've seen multiple EV launches that have proven similar issues. The Audi e-tron has fallen behind numerous times and continues to experience its share of delays. Jaguar has had comparable issues with the I-Pace.

Still, naysayers continue to assert that once legacy OEMs — with their huge budgets and years of manufacturing know-how — bring electric vehicles to market, they'll prove that Tesla is essentially an inexperienced failure.

This is a developing story ...

Check out the email from Porsche below (translated from Norwegian):