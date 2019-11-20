Audi e-tron, without surprise, achieved a five-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

With the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ and another 5-star result in the Euro NCAP under its belt, we can assume that the e-tron is a very safe model - as expected taking into consideration its size, weight and a lot of safety systems.

"The 2019 Audi e-tron, the first fully-electric Audi model, has earned the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration New Car Assessment Program’s maximum overall safety rating of five stars in its latest series of tests. The U.S. NCAP’s crashworthiness ratings evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests including frontal, side, and rollover tests. These three tests account for the majority of crashes on America’s roadways.

Audi highlights:

"Among the standout features available on the e-tron, the e-tron comes with standard Audi pre sense® basic, which can help prepare the vehicle for impact by beginning to close the side windows and sunroof and pre-tensioning the front safety belts.

Additionally, standard automatic emergency braking is offered as part of Audi pre sense® front. Using a front-mounted camera, the e-tron can help initiate braking at speeds of up to 52 mph for detected pedestrians and bicyclists in front of the vehicle and can bring a vehicle to a full stop when traveling at speeds under 35 mph based on IIHS tests."