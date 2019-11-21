If you're like this writer, you hate (and loathe, despise, abhor...I could go on) the rendering at the top of this post (and in the gallery directly below). It is, basically, a typical pickup truck you can buy today with the Tesla name emblazoned across the front and a few other touches to help it get by as a placeholder for the real thing.

The Tesla Cybertruck, as it appears it will be called, will not look anything like this. Sure, the full reveal only happens tomorrow night, but even the quickest of glances at the only real teaser image (below) released by the electric automaker informs us the design will be far afield of any pickup truck that has come before. It was first shown at the end of the Model Y reveal event, about a minute into the playing of the credits to the science fiction movie Blade Runner on a screen at the back of the stage.

As befits its probable-official Cybertruck name, this all-electric pickup is likely to blaze a trail into unknown territory. We suspect it will either be seen as a stroke of genius or huge and hilarious misstep. It's hard to see any middle ground. Even if successful, there will no doubt be a large number of naysayers. Maybe even members of the rabidly pro-Tesla crowd will be put off.

As for what we expect to see, our staff is somewhat divided. Some can picture a Mars rover-type contraption, others a radicalized Tesla Semi. This writer imagines it will be bold, black, and blocky: think wingless F117 Nighthawk fighter jet (pictured below) with a hood similar to the teaser image. Certainly, we can see from the reveal event invites that this light stretching across the front will be a key element of the fascia.

Over the past many months, we've featured quite a number of interpretations of what Cybertruck will look like. It's quite possible they're all wrong. Some, though, may have major design elements that are close, though. Check out the collection of assorted renders in the gallery below and let us know what you think the final beast will resemble.

