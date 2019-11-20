There are people that say that Tesla hate is a fantasy. A fairy tale of soy boys to victimize themselves. The truth is we have more evidence of that behavior every single day. If it was not for hate to the brand, why would this guy in the video just kick the back door of a Model X during a San Francisco 49ers game? This is what the car owner is trying to understand.

Gallery: This 49ers Supporter Can't Stand A Tesla, Kicks Its Back Door

15 Photos

Jay Rosas went to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara to watch his 49ers match against the Seattle Seahawks last November 11. Before the end of the first half of the game, according to ABC7, he received a Sentry Mode warning that his car was in trouble. When he got to it, he discovered a massive dent on the back door.

Ironically, Sentry Mode revealed the vandal that kicked his car was also a 49ers supporter. At that point in the game, their team was winning, so we can’t talk about a frustrated thug. What would have led such nonsense unless a hatred for Tesla? Were there any reports of other cars kicked that night on that parking lot? Probably not.

With that settled, it is time to discover who the vandal is. If his images are not enough to find out who he is, his friend, following right behind him, could do the trick.

Rosas reports the damages will cost him $4,700 to fix. Santa Clara PD says the vandal could face charges for wobbler felony. In California, that implies the vandal will face between one and three years in jail and will have to pay a fine of up to $10,000.

Instead of kicking aluminum panels, he could try to do the same damage kicking the thick steel bars of his cell’s door. With medical expenses on his account, obviously. At least he would have a real frustration to deal with: The 49ers lost 27 to 24 in overtime.

Help the police find the vandal if you can.

Source: ABC7 News