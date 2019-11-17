It’s been a while we know that Rivian is in South America making its way towards the US. The R1T pickup truck will be one of the stars of Long Way Up, a television series Ewan McGregor is shooting. Alex Guberman, from the E For Electric YouTube channel, spent a whole day spotting the differences. The news is that the company released a video showing the electric pickup truck there. And a new video on YouTube. Curiously, it does not show the same more recent prototype that is traveling towards Los Angeles.

Rivian Shows Old Prototype Of R1T On YouTube And New One On Twitter

Before anything else, check the video Rivian published on Twitter, possibly with one of its engineers driving the electric pickup truck in a desert, probably still in Argentina, close to the Andes.

Compare the silver pickup truck on the main video – published by Rivian in its YouTube channel last November 12 – to the one in the video above. Take a look at the rear windows. We’ll help you with our comparison tool below.



Did you see the white one, which is more recent, has no fixed window close to the bed? The silver one does, but we will probably not get that in the production version. The rear windows will fully retract inside the door, perhaps an improvement in appearance and aerodynamics.

The new prototype also has charge ports on both sides of the body, while the first prototype only had it on the right.

Considering Rivian is still showing images of the former R1T on Twitter, it is not unlikely that we will have to wait for Long Way Up to see all the changes the new electric pickup truck will have. The television series is more than just that: it also looks like field testing of a pre-production unit. In fact, two, as the Argentina Autoblog images that helped Guberman check the differences among prototypes have revealed back in September.