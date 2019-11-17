Ford will officially debut its Mustang Mach-E electric crossover on Sunday, November 17. However, ahead of the official reveal, an overload of details on the Mach-E were mistakenly released by Ford.

Before jumping into the leaked info, let us point out that the livestream debut event (see video above) takes place in Los Angeles ahead of the opening of the LA Auto Show.

InsideEVs in on hand at the reveal and will even get some exclusive time inside the Mach-E, so look for our additional coverage soon. Now, let's turn our attention back to the leak.

Ford will offer multiple versions of the Mach-E (much like Tesla will for the Model Y). These two electric crossovers will surely compete head-to-head. The advantage goes to Tesla in regards to most of the specs like range, price and performance, but Ford has the advantage of still being eligible for the $7,500 federal U.S. tax credit.

Here's a look at the Mach-E specs:

The pricing breakdown for each version is as follows:

Select - $43,895

Premium - $50,600

California RT. 1 - $52,400

First Edition - $59,900

GT - $60,500

And here's the rundown of the Model Y variants with specs and pricing:

Performance - $61,000 (Fall 2020)

estimated EPA range - 280 miles (451 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds

top speed of 150 mph (241 km/h)

20" Performance Wheels

Long Range AWD - $52,000 (Fall 2020)

estimated EPA range - 280 miles (451 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.8 seconds

top speed of 135 mph (217 km/h)

18" wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)

Long Range RWD - $48,000 (Fall 2020)

estimated EPA range - 300 miles (483 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds

top speed of 130 mph (209 km/h)

18" wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)

Standard Range RWD - ~$39,000 (Spring 2021)