Last month was a really big one in Germany as plug-in electric car sales reached new records and brought a tremendous surprise from plug-in hybrids.

Let's start with the overall number of new passenger plug-in registrations - 11,926 (up 121% year-over-year) is not only a new all-time record but 2,249 or 23% above the previous best in March of 2019 (9,677). It is also the first five-digit result ever.

Huge volume allowed a new record market share of nearly 4.2%.

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – October 2019

So far this year 86,316 new passenger plug-in cars were registered at an average market share of 2.85%.

BEV/PHEV comparison

The big surprise in October was the number of plug-in hybrid registrations, which went through the roof (new volume and share record).

BEVs: 4,979 – up 47% at ≈1.75% market share

– up 47% at ≈1.75% market share PHEVs: 6,947 – up 248% at ≈2.44% market share

Moreover, PHEVs significantly exceeded BEVs. Was it only a single explosion or a new trend?

Sales of models/brands

One of the biggest eye-openers in October was Mercedes-Benz, which managed some way to achieve 2,355 plug-in hybrid registrations, including 1,564 E-Class and 748 C-Class, as well as an additional 50 BEVs. For the brand, 2,405 total registrations is almost 7.2% share.

But it was BMW that sold the most - 2,681 registrations (858 BEVs and 1,823 PHEVs), including 861 BMW i3, 592 BMW 225xe Active Tourer PHEV, 545 BMW 530e PHEV and 438 BMW 330e PHEV.

Another premium brand that shined last month is Porsche - 801 (66 BEVs and 735 PHEVs, including 596 Cayenne PHEV).

Interestingly, Volkswagen noted 1,034 registrations (888 BEVs and 146 PHEVs), which is less than smart (1,066).

Tesla had a slower month this time (no surprise here as it's the 1st month of a quarter) - 293 registrations.

Brand/model results suggest that the plug-in hybrids from premium brands are in high demand in Germany.

Source: KBA