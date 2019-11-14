Autocar was almost right: the Mustang-inspired electric SUV Ford will start delivering next year will be called Mach-E. A hyphen was missing. Joking aside, we could not expect the British magazine to get that sort of minutiae from a chat with Darren Palmer, Ford's Global Product Development Director for Battery Electric Vehicles. Anyway, you already know how to properly call it.

Gallery: Ford Mach E Rendering

11 Photos

The Mach-E’s presentation will happen in Los Angeles next November 17. Idris Elba – who you also know as Heimdall – will present the details about the new electric SUV. Most of which we have already presented with our “Everything We Know” article.

Besides the name, the real news is that Ford will start to take reservations for the electric Mustang crossover as soon as the world premiere ends. Anyone willing to have the car will be able to enter Ford’s US website and put a refundable US$ 500 deposit to be one of the first people to own that promising EV.

As most recent electric cars, such as the VW ID.3, the Mach-E will have a limited First Edition run. Ford has not revealed its price or intended production, but it will probably include a load of equipment and special features, such as a numbered plate.

People with an eye for future classic cars will find this a good sort of bet, especially if the Mustang works as a good example. The very first units of the pony car became an amazing investment.

Even if you do not get in line for one of those First Edition vehicles, expect a very capable EV. Ford has put a lot of effort into getting it right and promises a range of at least 300 mi (484 km). You will be able to upgrade that to 373 miles (600 km) of range – under the WLTP cycle – if you pay a little extra. We’ll know how much more on November 17.

Gallery: Ford Mustang-inspired electric SUV spy photos