If you haven't seen it yet, feast your eyes on this stunning "Special Ops" project from Tesla in conjunction with SS Customs. They've created an eye-catching camouflage Tesla that announces the company's U.S. Veterans Program across the side of the vehicle.

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs. Lead Image Source: SS Customs

At EVANNEX, we're also proud to be part of Tesla's "Special Ops" project with SS Customs. To that end, we've donated aftermarket accessories including our Lighted T and Wheel Bands to add something unique and distinctive as part of the project.

Instagram: SS Customs; ocerrato21; SS Customs

In the past, Tesla has teamed up with SS Customs on other high-profile projects as well — creating another military-themed silver vinyl wrap on a Model X along with a green camo wrap on a Model S. This particular "Special Ops" project features a blue/grey/black/white camo color combination. On the rear bumper, it states: "Home of the free because of the brave." The wrap also includes American flag artwork on the car's panoramic roof.

Instagram: ocerrato21

Across the side, it also reads: "Made in the USA." It's worth noting that Tesla has been cited as manufacturing the most American-made car of any auto manufacturer. Tesla also has a long history of supporting those who've served in our military. For those that want to learn more, check out the URL proudly marked on the side of the vehicle: tesla.com/vets.

Above: An overview of the Tesla Veteran's Program (Vimeo: Tesla)

We, at EVANNEX, also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who've served and risked their lives to protect our country.