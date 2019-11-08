As promised, Chevrolet unveiled today its first all-electric model for Chinese market - meet the Chevrolet Menlo EV, which debuted alongside the Chevrolet Blazer seven-seat ICE SUV at the 2019 Chevrolet Gala Night.

The public presentation is scheduled for Auto Guangzhou 2019 (from November 22 to December 1), while sales should start in the first half of 2020.

The Chevrolet Menlo EV is rated at 410 km (255 miles) of range, which is enough to catch onto EV incentives. In the real world, it should be able to go 300 km (186 miles) we guess. That's all that we know right now.

Chevrolet describes Menlo as a "sporty-looking sedan", but we fall short of understanding how one can call this Menlo a sedan.

