This week all Tesla Model 3 versions (those available currently and surprisingly also those not available anymore) received new 2020 EPA range/efficiency ratings.

We already noticed that the Model 3 Standard Range Plus has become the most efficient car ever produced, so let's check out the other variants and compare what has changed.

2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range & Standard Range Plus EPA rating

The 2020 Model 3 Standard Range Plus is the most efficient car ever, despite having a quite big battery pack, good for up to 250 miles (402 miles) of range (see details here)

The 2020 Model 3 Standard Range results seem to not be updated from 2019 (should be the same/similar to SR+)

2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus

range of 250 miles (402 km)



energy consumption: combined: 239 Wh/mi (149 Wh/km) city: 228 Wh/mi (142 Wh/km) highway: 255 Wh/mi(158 Wh/km)



2020 Tesla Model 3 Mid Range EPA rating

Surprisingly, the EPA website lists the 2020 Mid Range version, despite it not being available on the market. The numbers are the same as previously.

2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range (RWD) EPA rating

Surprisingly, the EPA website also lists the 2020 Long Range (RWD) version, despite it's not being available on the market.

While the efficiency is the same as previously, the range is 330 miles (531 km), 20 miles (32 km) above the 2019 rating. It proves that the rear-wheel-drive Model 3 (discontinued) was the longest-range Model 3.

We can guess that Tesla simply didn't want to undercut its more expensive versions.

2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range (AWD) EPA rating

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range (AWD) got 12 miles of more range and a noticeable improvement in efficiency.

range of 322 miles (518 km)



energy consumption: combined: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km), 4.3% better city: 272 Wh/mi (169 Wh/km), 3.3% better highway: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km), 3.6% better



2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range (AWD) Performance EPA rating

Finally, we come to the top of the line Model 3 Long Range Performance version, which for 2020 is rated separately for three tire sizes - 18", 19" and 20".

Currently, it seems that only the 20" is available in the U.S. and it gets:

range of 299 miles (481 km)



energy consumption: combined: 298 Wh/mi (185 Wh/km) city: 286 Wh/mi (178 Wh/km) highway: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)



The smaller the tire size, the better the efficiency and range, but ultimately those who opt for the Performance version are probably not going to drive on 18" wheels.

Interestingly, Tesla still lists 310 miles (499 km) of range for the Performance version at its online design studio.

* efficiency includes charging losses