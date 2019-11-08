The 2020 Tesla Model 3 is the most efficient electric car ever, according to officially released EPA ratings. The Model 3 now beats the previous leader Hyundai IONIQ Electric (2017-2019) and its upcoming 2020 model year version, which actually has slightly higher energy consumption.

In this post, we will focus on the Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus version, while a follow-up post will concern all 2020 versions.

First of all, the SR+ is rated for 250 miles (402 km) of range and efficiency of 239 Wh/mi (149 Wh/km), which includes charging losses. That's the best result ever in EPA stats (3.6% better than 2019 IONIQ and 5.5% better than 2020 IONIQ).

The SR+ is also state-of-the art in the case of highway efficiency - 255 Wh/mi(158 Wh/km).

The efficiency in the city is second only to the outgoing 2017-2019 Hyundai IONIQ Electric (by 1.3%): 228 Wh/mi (142 Wh/km) vs 225 Wh/mile (140 Wh/km), but Tesla offers basically more of everything else as a car (range, performance, tech).

Side-by-side comparison

2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus

range of 250 miles (402 km)



energy consumption: combined: 239 Wh/mi (149 Wh/km) city: 228 Wh/mi (142 Wh/km) highway: 255 Wh/mi(158 Wh/km)



2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric

range: 170 miles (273.5 km)

combined: 253 Wh/mile (157 Wh/km) city: 232 Wh/mile (144 Wh/km) highway: 279 Wh/mile (173 Wh/km)



2019 Hyundai IONIQ Electric

range: 124 miles (200 km)

combined: 248 Wh/mile (154 Wh/km) city: 225 Wh/mile (140 Wh/km) highway: 276 Wh/mile (172 Wh/km)



* efficiency includes charging losses

As you can see below, the numbers for the Standard Range version were not updated, but we assume that efficiency is the same as in the case of the Standard Range Plus.