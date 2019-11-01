Tesla started November 2019 with a small change in the Tesla Model 3 offer in the U.S. as the Long Range AWD got more range at a slightly higher price.

Let's start with the range. It's now 322 miles (518 km) EPA, a full 12 miles (19 km) or 3.9% more than before.

It's almost on par with the discontinued Long Range RWD version, which at some point had an estimated range of 325 miles (523 km).

The price increased by $500 or 1% from $47,990 to $48,490. It's not a bad deal considering that recently acceleration also improved a little bit: 0-60 mph (96 km/h) time - 4.4 seconds (from 4.5 seconds previously).

As the Standard Range Plus also got slightly more range and h igher price in October, one might think that it's now time for the Performance version. The price went up by $1,000 two weeks ago, and it would be nice to see a range improvement too. However, Performance versions of the Tesla cars are usually getting a lower range than the non-Performance AWD counterparts, so we are not expecting it.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD changes:

Price: from $47,990 to $48,490 (up by $500 or 1%)

from $47,990 to $48,490 (up by $500 or 1%) Range: from 310 miles (499 km) to 322 miles (518 km) (up by 12 miles/19 km or 3.9%)

Tesla Model 3 offer in the U.S. as of November 1, 2019