Volkswagen's joint venture with SAIC has launched today an all-new and electric-only manufacturing plant in Anting, China, which is envisioned to produce MEB-based models for various Volkswagen Group's brands.

The new plant in Anting begins pre-production of electric cars just one year after ground-breaking, although series-production is expected to begin in October 2020. The production capacity of up to six different car projects running simultaneously is set for 300,000.

"The new plant of the SAIC VOLKSWAGEN joint venture has been completed. It is purely built for the production of all electric vehicles on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB). Celebrating the start of pre- production, a first China-specific all--electric Volkswagen ID. model rolled off the production line. The plant sets the next milestone in Volkswagen’s global electrification strategy. The start of series production of all-electric cars based on the MEB platform in Anting is scheduled for October 2020."

Similarly, a 300,000 annual unit manufacturing plant will be launched in parallel by the FAW-Volkswagen joint venture in Foshan, China.

Volkswagen didn't reveal what model is being pre-produced, but it might be the Chinese-version of Volkswagen ID.4 (under another name and with possibly slightly different specs than the version for Europe/North America). ID.4 will be produced at the Chattanooga, Tennessee plant (check out our ID.4 summary here).

"The first phase of pre-production in Anting starts now with a China-specific ID. model of the Volkswagen Brand. In the future, the plant will be manufacturing MEB platform-based BEV models for various Volkswagen Group brands. In total, it is planned to increase the local production in China up to 15 MEB models from different brands by 2025. Fully intelligent and digitized, the Anting plant sets a new benchmark for green and smart factories for Volkswagen Group China and the whole Chinese auto industry. The area utilization is highly increased, meaning less land and built-up space is needed compared to a standard plant. In terms of flexibility, the new MEB factory sets a benchmark in China by allowing for six different car projects running simultaneously."

Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG said:

“The Volkswagen Group projects a total volume of 22 million all-electric cars worldwide by 2028, with more than 50 percent of that from China. The country plays a crucial part in our electrification strategy, which will pave the way to Volkswagen’s goal of becoming net carbon-neutral by 2050. Together with the start of MEB production, we will launch the Volkswagen ID. family in China as well, a brand-new generation of fully electric and connected vehicles." Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China, added: “It took only 12 months to see the completion of this innovative factory. Congratulations to our colleagues in Anting, who will further prepare to produce the first China-model of the Volkswagen ID. family here in Shanghai. We will speed up our NEV offensive even more, as we expect further e-mobility market growth.”

